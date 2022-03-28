Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $26.80.
