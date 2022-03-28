Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

