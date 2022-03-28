NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NULG stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,877 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.