Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Up 96.2% in March

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSE NMZ traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 436,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

