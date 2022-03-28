Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 5.21 and last traded at 5.21. Approximately 8,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 736,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.63.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.68.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. LL Funds LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

