Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.73. 51,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

