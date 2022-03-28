Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,076. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
