OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will post sales of $84.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $457.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after buying an additional 711,616 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

