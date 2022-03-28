Opus (OPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Opus (OPT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Opus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $54,413.90 and $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00110658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.