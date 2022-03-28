Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

