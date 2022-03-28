Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

