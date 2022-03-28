Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,726. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

