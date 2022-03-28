Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 395 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.80. 1,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

