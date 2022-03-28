Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

SO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

