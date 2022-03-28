Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

