Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $16.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

PAG stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 355,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,045. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

