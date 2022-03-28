Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $883,677.55

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $883,677.55 and $346.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,917.72 or 1.00052063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00139605 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005382 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00030889 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,041,468 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

