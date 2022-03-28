PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in March

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the February 28th total of 798,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.4 days.
OAOFY remained flat at $$9.55 during trading hours on Monday. PJSC Tatneft has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.
PJSC Tatneft Company Profile (Get Rating)
