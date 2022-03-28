Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.08

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 18191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

