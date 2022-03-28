Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUCOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 162,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

