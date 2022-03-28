PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.69. 425,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,928. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.