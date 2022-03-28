Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.
About Prosegur Cash
