Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

