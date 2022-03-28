Prosper One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars.

