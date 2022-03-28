PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp reported earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from brand strength, strong international business and robust pricing actions. Robust e-commerce sales continued to aid the results. Lower promotions and higher sales mix boosted margins, which are likely to persist. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, shares of PVH Corp has lagged the industry in a year. Higher costs, drab North America unit’s performance and COVID-related headwinds have been threats. PVH Corp expects uncertainty related to COVID-19 along with higher freight and logistics cost to remain headwinds. The North America unit is expected to remain drab as international tourism is not likely to return to growth in fiscal 2021.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.72. 1,582,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

