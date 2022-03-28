Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QLI stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

