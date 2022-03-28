QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 4,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,963. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

