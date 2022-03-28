Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $3.22 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00006796 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $302.54 million and approximately $58.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.90 or 0.07047456 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,492.93 or 1.00183768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045953 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,912,496 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

