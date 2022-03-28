Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC):

3/25/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/22/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/22/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,685. The company has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

