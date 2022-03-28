Refinable Reaches Market Cap of $4.25 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $740,814.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.65 or 0.07102002 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,938.58 or 0.99764105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.