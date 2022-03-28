Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 248.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 49.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,648. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $78.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

