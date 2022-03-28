Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in March

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,724,100 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 1,501,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,238.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.28. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

