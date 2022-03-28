Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in March

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,724,100 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 1,501,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,238.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.28. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
