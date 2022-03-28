ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 3.6%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.96. 16,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,134,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
