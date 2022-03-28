RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 81,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Shares of RNXT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.99. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,241. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.