Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

