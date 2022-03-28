Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Under Armour by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Under Armour by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UA shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 57,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

