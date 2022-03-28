Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,488. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

