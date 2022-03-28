Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $412,436.15 and approximately $232.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000174 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 195,578,018 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.