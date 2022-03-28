Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.