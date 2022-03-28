Rune Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $23,270.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $90.63 or 0.00189428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.