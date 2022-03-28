Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$3,802,500.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$3,802,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,311 shares in the company, valued at C$5,050,369.35.

CVE:RUP traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.40. 105,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.81. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.