Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 76,326 shares.The stock last traded at $25.66 and had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

