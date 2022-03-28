Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.