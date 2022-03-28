SelfKey (KEY) Market Cap Hits $44.57 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $44.57 million and $14.75 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

