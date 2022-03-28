ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.93

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.93 and last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 245726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

