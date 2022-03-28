Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 281,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,060. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

