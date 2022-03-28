Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 82.2%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,328. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

