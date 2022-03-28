Short Interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Decreases By 45.2%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06. Cloopen Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cloopen Group by 952.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.