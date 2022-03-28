Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Grows By 158.8%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $$675.00 on Monday. dormakaba has a one year low of $675.00 and a one year high of $675.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRRKF. Societe Generale lowered dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

