Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Decreases By 47.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.02. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,067. Endesa has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61.

Several analysts have commented on ELEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.08) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.73) to €22.60 ($24.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endesa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

