Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Expands By 109.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTMDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 337,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,678. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

