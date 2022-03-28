Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Expands By 109.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FTMDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 337,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,678. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
