Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Increases By 113.3%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FOXW stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Monday. 354,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

